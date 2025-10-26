VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 800,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

