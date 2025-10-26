VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,825,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,977,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $495,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1%

DCI stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

