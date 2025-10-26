VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 1,852.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,040. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,200. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEZL stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 102.90% and a net margin of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

