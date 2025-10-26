VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 10,366 Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $28.32 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,916.88. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.