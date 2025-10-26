VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 56,800 Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 202.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 772,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 129,337 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 566,193 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 958,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,789 shares during the period.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,937.60. This trade represents a 98.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $78,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 148,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,504.42. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,058 shares of company stock valued at $697,839 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

