VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $311,000 in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Trading Up 7.1%
NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.