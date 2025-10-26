VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $311,000 in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUTX shares. Maxim Group set a $205.00 target price on Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.