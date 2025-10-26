VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $313,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,962,000 after buying an additional 1,932,841 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,299,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 1,288,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after buying an additional 1,264,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after buying an additional 1,018,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.74. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,663. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

