VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $318,000 in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,838. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,893.20. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,952 shares of company stock worth $655,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

