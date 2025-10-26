VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $347,000 in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 859,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,714,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPRO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.11. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

