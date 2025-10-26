VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $352,000 in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,548,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 454,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $796.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.37.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

