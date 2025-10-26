VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $365,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $538,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,718,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,774,959. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,374. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

