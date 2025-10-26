VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $372,000 in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Astronics by 192.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. The trade was a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astronics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $50.31 on Friday. Astronics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

