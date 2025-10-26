VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $380,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,930 shares of company stock worth $7,452,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

