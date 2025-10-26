VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $390,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $460,601.38. Following the sale, the director owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,112.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $61,307.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,678.10. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,867 shares of company stock worth $828,884. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

