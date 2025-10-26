VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $400,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $114.00 target price on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,197.44. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. The trade was a 27.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,413 shares of company stock worth $8,112,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.