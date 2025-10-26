VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $408,000 in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTSG. Mizuho boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $33.53 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

