VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $417,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 483.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $250.65.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.