VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $440,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.6%

DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.