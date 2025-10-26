VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $456,000 in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Semrush by 20.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 243,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 115.0% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 156,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 366,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,945.09. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.60. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

