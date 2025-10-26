VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $489,000 in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,511,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,524,000 after acquiring an additional 379,934 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NVAX opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The business had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

