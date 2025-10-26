VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $330,000 Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of HPK opened at $6.98 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

