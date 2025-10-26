VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $343,000 Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

