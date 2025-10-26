VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $348,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,963 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $24,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5%

OPCH stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.