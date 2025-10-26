VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $374,000 Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in WisdomTree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 71.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 312.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,344.54. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

