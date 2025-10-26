VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $377,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,351,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,584,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 978,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.47 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

