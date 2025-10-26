VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $403,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. This represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.