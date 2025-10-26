VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $403,000 Investment in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 93.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 135.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE FBK opened at $55.72 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

