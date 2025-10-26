VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $413,000 Investment in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,755,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,706 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the first quarter worth $23,275,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 17.1% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 396,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enviri Stock Performance
Shares of NVRI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Enviri Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviri presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
