VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $426,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.75 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $723,498.75. The trade was a 8.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.25 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,878. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $239.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

