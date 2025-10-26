VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $433,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $13,645,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 458.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 423,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,060.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 303,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

