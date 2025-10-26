VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $437,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SentinelOne by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 2,483,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $33,628,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 1,411,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,214,000 after buying an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $425,006.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,277 shares of company stock worth $8,228,904. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

