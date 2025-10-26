VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $442,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after acquiring an additional 544,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $41,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $77.48 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -595.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

