VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in AdvanSix $ASIX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

