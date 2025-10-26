VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTOS. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on Custom Truck One Source and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 3.4%

CTOS stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.26. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.