VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 120.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 85.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 66.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $274,163.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $2,142,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

