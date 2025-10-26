VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 90.6% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $431,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCT opened at $13.10 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.01.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

