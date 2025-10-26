VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 636,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

