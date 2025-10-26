VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 176,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 308,115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 777,807 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.