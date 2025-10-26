VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 848,408 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 971,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 740,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,871,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

View Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.