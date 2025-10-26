VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WesBanco by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WesBanco by 1,553.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO K Weiss Daniel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. DA Davidson cut WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.38 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.91%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.51%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

