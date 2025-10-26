VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Futu by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,189 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Futu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Futu by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,824,000 after purchasing an additional 417,620 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 883.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,651,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $178.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.86. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $199.86.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

