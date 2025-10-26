VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Position in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,000. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,252.08. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,750 shares of company stock worth $1,953,800 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

