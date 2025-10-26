VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

MODG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

