VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 5,900,668 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 35.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth about $34,119,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $89.23 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $561,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,009.45. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $273,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,684.75. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,662 shares of company stock worth $68,070,993. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

