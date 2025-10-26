VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tenable by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,059,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 275,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

