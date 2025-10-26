VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 1,337 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after buying an additional 676,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,509,000 after buying an additional 92,825 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,458,000 after buying an additional 190,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,175,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $244.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

RNR stock opened at $243.29 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.41 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

