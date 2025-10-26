VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 14,069 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after buying an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after buying an additional 1,078,025 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,610,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,959,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. The trade was a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.