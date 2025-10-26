VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 2,500 Cable One, Inc. $CABO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 117,389 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 14,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $160.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $904.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The company had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

