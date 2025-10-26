VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 2,583 FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:FCN opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $209.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The business had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.