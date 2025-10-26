VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 4,300 DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $498.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Friday. Singular Research raised DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $250,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,603.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at $93,862,484.64. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,316 shares of company stock worth $4,960,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

